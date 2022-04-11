Electric vehicle (EV) makers have struggled with shortages of key battery materials since mid-2021, including essential elements such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite.

Lithium prices continue to rally as demand for electric vehicles exceeds supply due to a material and refinery bottleneck.

While lithium is not ‘rare’, mining it requires expensive extraction methods that raise barriers to entry for investors. More critically, because of the industry's relatively small size, prices are easily affected by shortage and oversupply.

Electric vehicle sales are expected to double in 2022, supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs could nonetheless deeply impact the industry.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted the challenge in a tweet, reflecting a nearly $61,000 per tonne increase over the last two years.

Lithium is only the latest critical shortage faced by the industry. Graphite, which makes up nearly one-fourth of an electric vehicle battery, is already in short supply. Tirupati CEO Shishir Poddar, predicts that demand for graphite will be triple current global production capacity, speaking to S&P Global Platts Analytics. Tirupati is a Mumbai-based company that deals with graphene technology.

Prices have also been impacted by a month-long Indonesian export ban in January that drove up costs for energy-intensive industries in China, leading to a suspension of graphic production in the winter.

The global electric vehicle market size is predicted to reach $823.7 billion in value by 2030, driven by rising fuel prices, demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and increasing climate regulation.

Securitizing supply

The world’s largest lithium deposits can be found in South America and Australia, with China ranking third for lithium production worldwide in 2020.

While China only owns 7.9 percent of lithium deposits worldwide, its nearly $60 billion investments allowed the country to develop a robust lithium supply chain. Moreover, China also owns nearly 82 percent of graphite reserves worldwide. This follows over $60 billion in investments into China’s lithium industry over a decade, relative to lagging European and North American investments.

American lawmakers have pushed for legislation to create a strategic rare earth reserve by 2025 and develop domestic sources. Eighty percent of the United States' rare-earth imports in 2019 were from China, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

On March 31, US President Joe Biden announced invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to ensure lithium would be supplied domestically; citing dependence on foreign sources of these resources as a national security concern.