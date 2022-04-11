Authorities in El Salvador have arrested more than 9,000 suspected gang members in the past 15 days, President Nayib Bukele announced, amid a state of emergency pushed by the president after a spike in homicides.

"More than 9,000 gang members (arrested) in just 15 days. We continue the war against gangs," tweeted the president on Sunday, who has been criticised by local and international humanitarian organisations for alleged human rights violations.

For its part, the National Civil Police (PNC) reported on Twitter that "507 terrorists" were captured on Saturday.

War on gangs

Since the beginning "of the war against gangs, we have put a total of 9,120 gang members behind bars," it said.