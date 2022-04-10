WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians injured in Israel's raids in occupied West Bank
Palestinian sources said 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.
Palestinians injured in Israel's raids in occupied West Bank
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. / AFP
April 10, 2022

Eleven Palestinians have been injured in fresh Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five Palestinians were injured by live fire and two others by shrapnel, while one suffered gas inhalation in Sunday's raids that targeted the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Jericho.

Palestinian sources said 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.

An Israeli military statement said eight suspects were apprehended and weapons confiscated during an operation in Ya’abd.

The raids came a day after Israeli forces shot dead a member of Islamic Jihad group during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

Recommended

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

READ MORE:Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid

READ MORE:Shooter kills, wounds several in Israel's Tel Aviv

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data