More than 7.7 million South Sudanese, around 63 percent of the population, are facing a food crisis as violence intensifies in the country.

The figure, which marks a seven percent hike on the numbers reported last year, came from a joint report by the government and United Nations presented to the press on Saturday.

The report read that climatic shocks such as floods and droughts, and population displacements are contributing to the increased food insecurity, as well as the ongoing armed clashes.

Moreover, 80 percent of the population who are suffering food crisis are in the Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, and Eastern Equatoria states according to the report.

"Until conflict is addressed we will continue to see these numbers increase because what it means is that people do not have safe access to their lands to cultivate," Adeyinka Badejo, World Food Programme Acting Country Director in South Sudan said.

"We appeal to the leaders of the country to continue towards the path of peace."

