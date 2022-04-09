President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.

Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran's national day of nuclear technology on Saturday, Raisi said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology, state media reported.

“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran's (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others' demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi.

During the ceremony, Iran also displayed its new civil nuclear achievements, including several medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel material.

The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran will soon pursue construction of a new nuclear power plant with 360-megawatt capacity.

It is to be located near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan province in the country's southwest. Currently, Iran has one nuclear power plant with 1,000-megawatt capacity.

READ MORE: Tehran blames Washington for halt in Vienna nuclear deal talks

Sanctions on US officials

Meanwhile, Iran imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials over their roles in harming Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and entails possible confiscation of their assets in the country. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don’t have any assets in Iran.