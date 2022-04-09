WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany strengthening its bunker infrastructure due to Ukraine conflict
The German government is also looking into upgrading its public shelter systems and will increase spending on civil protection, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says.
Germany strengthening its bunker infrastructure due to Ukraine conflict
Germany is working on new concepts for strengthening underground parking lots, subway stations and basements to become possible shelters. / AP
April 9, 2022

Germany has started working on strengthening its basement shelters as well as building up crisis stocks in case of war, theWelt am Sonntagnewspaper reported, citing the country's interior minister.

After decades of attrition of Germany's armed forces, Russia's offensive in Ukraine has led to a major policy shift with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging to increase defence spending and injecting $109 billion into the army.

The government is also looking into upgrading its public shelter systems and will increase spending on civil protection, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the newspaper on Saturday.

"There are currently 599 public shelters in Germany. We will check whether we could upgrade more of such systems. In any case, the dismantling has stopped," Faeser said.

Germany is working on new concepts for strengthening underground parking lots, subway stations and basements to become possible shelters, she said, adding that the government has given the federal states 88 million euros to install new sirens.

Recommended

"But as far as nationwide coverage is concerned, we're not even close," Faeser added.

The country will also build up crisis stocks with supplies including medical equipment, protective clothing, masks or medication, she said.

READ MORE:Here's why a European Union army won't happen

READ MORE:Germany, Lithuania in talks for extra troops to boost NATO’s eastern flank

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data