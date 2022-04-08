TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, UK, Italy vow support on Ukraine's territorial integrity
Turkish, Italian and British defence ministers met in Istanbul to discuss security and defence relations and regional developments.
Türkiye, UK, Italy vow support on Ukraine's territorial integrity
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (L) meets British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (C) and Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini (R) in Istanbul, Türkiye on April 08, 2022. / AA
April 8, 2022

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and British defence chief Ben Wallace have met for a tripartite meeting that was hosted by the head of Turkish defence Hulusi Akar.

"In addition to defence and security issues between our countries, we had the opportunity to exchange views on the latest developments in the world and in our region, through cooperation with the defence industry and military education," Akar said at a news conference in Istanbul after Friday's meeting.

He said the group agreed that it would “continue to openly express our support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Recommended

Akar noted that within the framework of the latest developments in Ukraine, the ministers have also revealed in the meetings that there is a need for a cease-fire as soon as possible so that there are no more casualties, civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation does not further deteriorate.

"While we continue to work with Italy and the UK within the framework of our bilateral relations, we had the opportunity to emphasize that, as NATO member countries, solidarity, close cooperation and coordination within the framework of NATO is also important during these meetings," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza