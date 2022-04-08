WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court sentences anti-India militant leader to 31 years in prison
Hafiz Saeed is the founder of an outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.
Pakistan court sentences anti-India militant leader to 31 years in prison
Saeed, designated a terrorist by the US with a $10 million bounty, can appeal the new sentence, his lawyer said. / AP Archive
April 8, 2022

A Pakistani court has sentenced a militant leader linked to the Mumbai terrorist attacks to 31 years in prison on charges of terror financing.

The sentence, reported by his lawyer on Friday, is the latest for Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested in 2019.

He was sentenced the following year to 15 years in a separate case, also on charges of terror financing.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States Justice Department and with a $10 million bounty on his head, has never been charged in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

He has been serving the 15-year term at home under a government order.

His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, said Saeed can appeal the latest sentence.

READ MORE:Pakistan arrests alleged mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks

Tense Pakistan-India ties

Recommended

Saeed is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, which was blamed for the Mumbai attacks.

The group was active for years in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both.

Following his arrest, the Pakistani government seized Saeed’s extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country.

Relations between Pakistan and India were strained after the attack on India’s financial hub in 2008.

The rival South Asian powers have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over Kashmir.

READ MORE: Who is Hafiz Muhammad Saeed?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data