The US Secret Service has suspended four agents linked to two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement officers who authorities said gave gifts worth thousands of dollars to agency personnel including one assigned to protect President Joe Biden's wife.

The two Washington men, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, appeared in federal court on Thursday a day after being arrested.

Prosecutors said they plan to charge them with conspiracy in a scheme in which they are accused of posing as US Department of Homeland Security agents.

Taherzadeh offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady Jill Biden and told other government officials they could have access to what he claimed were "official government vehicles," the FBI said.

Federal prosecutor Joshua Rothstein said Ali has told witnesses that he has connections to the Pakistani intelligence service ISI. Rothstein did not say whether the United States has evidence confirming that claim.

However, Pakistan Embassy in Washington rejected the claim.

"The claim of Mr. Haider Ali is totally fallacious. The Embassy categorically rejects this false claim," it said in a statement.

Investigators believe Ali had taken multiple trips to the Middle East and had three visas showing he had been to Pakistan and two Iranian visas, Rothstein said. US travel records also showed he had traveled to Istanbul and Doha, he said.

Taherzadeh and Ali were exposed when they gave false statements about being members of law enforcement to a US Postal inspector investigating the March assault of a letter carrier, officials said.

Prosecutors said the pair had posed as special agents since at least February 2020 and offered a variety of gifts to Secret Service members and at least one Department of Homeland Security employee including rent-free apartments valued at $40,000 a year, iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a flat-screen television, a case for storing an assault rifle, a generator and other law enforcement paraphernalia.