Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia who met in Brussels have agreed "to move rapidly towards a peace agreement" between their countries and ordered a commission that will focus on "border delimitation," the European Council said.

"To this end, it was agreed to instruct ministers of foreign affairs to work on the preparation of a future peace treaty, which would address all necessary issues," Council's President Charles Michel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Michel hosted Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a summit where both sides discussed remaining issues after Baku drove Yerevan's forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020, ending three decades of Armenian occupation there.

"The delimitation and demarcation of their bilateral border will be essential; to this end, in line with the Sochi Statement of 26 November 2021," the statement said.

Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed on convening a Joint Border Commission by the end of April, the statement said, adding commission will "delimit" the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and "ensure a stable security situation along, and in the vicinity of, the borderline."

