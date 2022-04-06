Note: This is the second of a two-part publication about beekeeping, conflict, and the environment. The first part can be read here.

Since the 1990s Bosnian war ended, prickly native shrubbery and invasive species have rewilded former frontlines and the abandoned countryside. Inadvertently, the disaster has fostered nooks of biodiversity, flourishing in ecological niches and microclimates.

Underdevelopment also minimised land use and agrochemicals — two major stressors on pollinators worldwide. On the nearly ideal forage fronts, however, local impacts of climate change are fast becoming apparent. Honey is getting ever harder to find.

“My wife and I are at war over bees,” Imam Hasim says. This soft-spoken beekeeper complained playfully to the anthropologist as his wife poured us delicate cups of Turkish coffee. “He squanders all the money on bees,” the wife finally says, her irritation giving way to a more playful tone.

Their house was walking distance from the frontlines of the town of Sapna, which fiercely resisted the Chetnik — the Serb Republic army — offensives in eastern Bosnia throughout the war. Imam Hasim led prayers in the trenches and tended to the funerals and other rites. His wife nursed the wounded and fed soldiers, though food was scarce. It seemed puzzling that this woman, known to be so generous, now objected to her husband’s devotion to apiculture.

Since the war, Hasim’s passion for bees has turned many Sapna residents into beekeepers. Early in May, they used to move their bees eastwards to the warmer banks of Drina River, on the border with the Serb Republic, the other entity of the Bosnian state. New forests of black locust bloomed there early, in pearl-white clusters.

There, curled florets safeguard nectar from spring showers and supply hives with surpluses for bees to store and beekeepers to harvest. Retreating to the Sapna hills, the local beekeepers would catch black locust opening later at the higher altitude. Fragrant linden forests were up next, promising intense, amber-hued honey, while meadows and a windfall of honeydew rounded up the season.

But since the last decade, the weather has become unbound from the seasons. Plants are weathering rapid-fire shifts in air and soil temperatures. Atypical precipitation causes droughts or floods while freeze-thaw cycles spiral into late spring. Beekeepers’ records show in detail how deeply the unseasonal weather affects bees and plant life.

Honeybees are often on the verge of starvation. Emergency feeding, hive medicine and maintenance are making small apiculture economically unsustainable. It is these rising costs that the imam’s wife was accounting for.

All the more reason to carry on with beekeeping, apiarists like Hasim think. “Bees are a gift from Allah,” the imam tells me in 2017. “They are inspired by God and their inspiration should teach us lessons. But, sadly, what do we learn? We are devastating the bees without realising that by ruining them we are ruining ourselves.”