Note: This is the first of a two-part publication about beekeeping, conflict, and the environment. The second part can be read here.

Is there a cure for violent memories? Is there a remedy for genocidal warmongering? It turns out there is. And it is sweet.

Since the war of the 1990s, Bosnian Muslims have turned to honeybees, broadening the traditional Islamic meaning of honey as a revered medicine.

“I used to wake up in the middle of the night and brood over it into the dawn,” Ahmed, a lean man in his late 40s with a sly sense of humour, tells me. The wind-polished stone that kilts together the ancient town of Stolac is aglow with the Mediterranean sun, but the cypress shadows are growing longer. The scent of sage and fig leaves, deep with raspy notes, saturates the afternoon. It is the summer of 2017, our first meeting.

“Nowadays, if I wake up at night at all,” Ahmed carries on with a wink to the anthropologist, “I think of bees.”

What kept Ahmed awake was the memory of the days spent in detention in a nearby clinic, which HVO, the Bosnian Croat Army, converted into a concentration camp for the resident Muslims in 1992.

The garish facility still stands tall and padlocked at the old town’s edge. Genocidal denial, which props up the post-war politics and staffs the local government with war criminals, has kept the “Koštana clinic” as a spectral remnant. Neither a ruin nor a proper war monument, it teaches what a history of silence on war crimes forebodes for the future of a multiethnic peace: a haunting, or worse.

When Ahmed, young and full of wanderlust, announced his plans to keep honeybees at a festive event that gathered his extended family together in the early 90s, his cousin’s wife blurted out: “For God’s sake, don’t let him do it! He’ll spend all your money on bees!” This wife of a beekeeper spoke her mind, but Ahmed was undeterred. Then the war broke out.

Only years later did Ahmed pick up the honeybees. Detention and combat experience behind him, he returned to his home town of Stolac, its Ottoman cultural history ravaged. The local economy was worse off still. Beekeeping, a cherished practice in Bosnian culture, grew in appeal as a way to start afresh in an unpromising place.

The beginnings of Ahmed’s beekeeping tell a common story across Bosnia. Many drew close to the bees during or just after the war. The beekeepers’ womenfolk admit that starting apiaries in the war or in post-war economies, with the last of families’ savings, struck them as reckless.

But on their break from frontlines, tight-lipped, heavily smoking, emaciated men busied themselves building bee boxes, expanding honeybee societies, or quietly watching the hives immersed in life-making. Their military uniforms drying on clotheslines, the novice beekeepers seemed happy. The wives, mothers, and girlfriends did their best not to complain. In expectation of their dears’ homecoming, they donned upcycled 80s fashion, made up tasty meals from virtually nothing, and were poised, ready to compete with bees for their fellows’ attention.

Besides, secretly, the apiarists’ womenfolk fell for the bees. Tending to the hives while men were away, they laid in wait for the swarms and chased after the runaways. They learned to decipher the hives’ sounds, track the foragers to the blooming plants, and catch that special, mid-day shimmer at the hive entrances, when bees’ wings beat vigorously to send in currents of air.