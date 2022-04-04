An Indian paramilitary soldier has been killed and another wounded in a rebel attack in India-administered Kashmir's main city, while four labourers were wounded in two separate attacks elsewhere in the disputed Himalayan region, police said.

Two rebels on a motorbike opened fire at paramilitary troops patrolling in the main business centre of Srinagar on Monday, police said. The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead.

Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the militants.

Attackers also fired at two Indian workers in the southern Pulwama district, leaving them wounded, police said. Hours earlier, two labourers were injured late on Sunday in a gunfire attack in Pulwama.

Police blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule for the string of attacks. There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

READ MORE: To be Kashmiri, a woman, and a journalist