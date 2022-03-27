A pair of gunmen have killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.

The shooting on Sunday in Hadera, a city about 50 km north of Tel Aviv, was the second deadly attack carried out by assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week. On Tuesday, a lone attacker killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passersby.

Israeli security officials, according to the AP news agency, said the gunmen were supporters of the Daesh terror group who were Arab citizens from northern Israel. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing.

'Heinous' attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rushed to the scene.