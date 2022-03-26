Azerbaijani forces thwarted a provocation attempt by Armenian forces in the recently liberated Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has announced.

The ministry said on Saturday that illegal Armenian forces in the region – which was liberated in fall 2020 from decades of Armenian occupation – took advantage of hazy weather to provoke the Azerbaijani army.

The ministry did not specify what form the provocation took, but said the Armenian troops were forced to immediately retreat due to quick measures taken by the Azerbaijani army.

The command of Russian elements on temporary duty in the region and the Turkish-Russian Joint Center were both told about the incident, it added.

There were no casualties among the Azerbaijani soldiers, and the situation was brought under control, the ministry said.

Tense relations