China’s foreign minister has made a surprise stop in Kabul to meet Afghanistan's Taliban leaders as the international community fumes over the Taliban’s broken promise to open schools to girls beyond the sixth grade.

Wang Yi will meet with Taliban leaders on Thursday “to discuss various issues including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation,” Afghanistan's official Bakhtar News Agency announced.

Since seizing power last August, the Taliban has been seeking international recognition in order to open up their economy, which has been in free fall since their arrival.

China, while refusing to offer recognition, has been engaging with the Taliban since their takeover. Wang is one of the highest level visitors to Afghanistan since the Taliban's return.

China has also avoided criticising the Taliban, despite their rules directed particularly at women, denying them unhindered access to work and school, and has kept its Embassy in Kabul open.

READ MORE: Taliban orders Afghan girls' schools shut hours after reopening