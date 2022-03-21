A head-on collision between two passenger trains injured 95 people in the south of the Tunisian capital, emergency services said.

"The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths," civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP on Monday, adding that only one of the trains was carrying passengers.

Most of the injured were suffering from fractures and bruises, none of them life-threatening, he said.

Many were in shock, he added, saying around 15 ambulances had been dispatched to treat the wounded or take them to hospital.

The incident happened at 9:30 am local time (0830 GMT) in the Jbel Jelloud area, on the approach to a terminus in central Tunis.