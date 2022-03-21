Intimate Battles | Storyteller
Intimate Battles | StorytellerThrough five stories, narrated in Finland, India, Mexico, Spain and the USA, Intimate Battles follows the road of resilience and reinvention of the protagonists who survived domestic violence.
March 21, 2022

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on April 4.]

Through five stories, filmed in Finland, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States, Intimate Battles follows the road of resilience and reinvention of the protagonists who survived domestic violence, and concludes that love should not hurt and home should be the safest place.

Domestic violence is an everyday reality faced by women in every country. Its effects are devastating for their lives, their health, their work and the well-being of their families. This violence happens in every social class, race, culture and socio-economic level.

Violence against women is not only evident physically; economic and psychological violence is equally devastating, creating humiliation and isolation which threatens their sense of security and self-worth.

Intimate Battles explores the consequences that violence has left in the lives of five women who valiantly let us into their complex and painful reality that has transformed their lives.

