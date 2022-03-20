At least two people have died and 26 others have gone missing after a ferry carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia.

The wooden fishing boat was carrying 89 onboard when it departed for neighbouring Malaysia on Sunday through an unguarded route.

The boat sprung a leak soon after departing before being hit by strong waves and sinking.

A man and a woman were found dead while 61 others were rescued and immediately transported to hospitals for treatment. The remaining passengers are still missing.

"We have deployed our personnel to search for the 26 missing victims but our efforts haven't been fruitful so far," head of local search and rescue team Ady Pandawa said, adding that the damaged boat had been evacuated to the nearest port.

The passengers had come from across Indonesia and were seeking work in Malaysia without proper documentation, he added.

"We suspect the number of passengers exceeded the boat capacity so when the vessel was hit by strong waves, it immediately sank."

