Dozens of migrants missing after deadly Indonesia boat accident
A wooden fishing boat carrying 89 migrants traveling to Malaysia from Indonesia capsized under strong waves, leaving at least two dead and 26 missing.
Many migrants from Indonesia risk dangerous sea crossings as they lack proper documentation for work in Malaysia.
March 20, 2022

At least two people have died and 26 others have gone missing after a ferry carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia.

The wooden fishing boat was carrying 89 onboard when it departed for neighbouring Malaysia on Sunday through an unguarded route.

The boat sprung a leak soon after departing before being hit by strong waves and sinking.

A man and a woman were found dead while 61 others were rescued and immediately transported to hospitals for treatment. The remaining passengers are still missing.

"We have deployed our personnel to search for the 26 missing victims but our efforts haven't been fruitful so far," head of local search and rescue team Ady Pandawa said, adding that the damaged boat had been evacuated to the nearest port.

The passengers had come from across Indonesia and were seeking work in Malaysia without proper documentation, he added.

"We suspect the number of passengers exceeded the boat capacity so when the vessel was hit by strong waves, it immediately sank."

READ MORE: Strong earthquakes hit Indonesia, Philippines islands

Millions of undocumented migrants

Relatively affluent Malaysia is home to millions of migrants from poorer parts of Asia, many of them undocumented, working in industries including construction and agriculture.

Indonesians illegally seeking work in neighbouring Malaysia often risk dangerous sea crossings, and accidents are common due to bad weather and poor safety measures.

In January, six Indonesian women drowned off the coast of Malaysia after their boat capsized during a suspected attempt to enter the country illegally.

A month earlier, 21 Indonesian migrants also died after their boat capsized.

READ MORE:Scores of Rohingya Muslims land on Indonesian beach in rickety boat

SOURCE:AFP
