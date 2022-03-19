A Czech designer has come up with a novel way to raise money for Ukrainians suffering from the conflict in their country – making pillows bearing the portrait of their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who he says has become a sex symbol for some.

"Many people, mostly of the fair sex, see him as some kind of a sex symbol, so I got the idea to make a pillow which would look like he is actually in their bed," designer Tomas Brinek told Reuters news agency on Friday.

Zelenskyy, tired, unshaven but defiant in his trademark green T-shirt, has become the face of Ukraine's resistance to Russia's attack, rallying his compatriots from his bunker in Kyiv in daily broadcasts on social media.

Brinek, who runs a satirical Instagram channel called TMBK which has more than 540,000 followers and usually pokes fun at politicians, said his limited edition of hand-made pillows has attracted more than 2,000 orders and raised some 420,000 crowns ($18,900) for a charity helping Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

