Afghan refugees in the United States will be allowed to stay for at least 18 months under temporary protected status.

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday announcing the decision.

The move will help some of the thousands who arrived following the chaotic American withdrawal from their country.

The Afghans must already be in the US and pass a background check to qualify for the programme, which is intended to help thousands who were evacuated to the US under a short-term status known as humanitarian parole as their country fell to the Taliban.

More than 76,000 Afghans were admitted to the US following the US withdrawal in August.

Homeland Security has said that about 40 percent will qualify for a special immigrant visa, a lengthy and complex process that ultimately provides permanent legal residency and a path to citizenship.

In the meantime, Afghanistan has spiralled into a deep economic crisis under Taliban rule, and millions of them are at risk of starvation.

