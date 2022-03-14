WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senegal launches military operation against rebels in south
The military operation aims to dismantle the bases of a faction of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance, which has led a low-intensity separatist conflict in the south since 1982.
Senegal launches military operation against rebels in south
The operation also aims to dismantle all armed bands participating in criminal activities in the region. / Reuters Archive
March 14, 2022

The Senegal army has launched a military operation against rebels in the southern Casamance region.

"In the framework of their mission to secure people and goods, the army on Sunday March 13, 2022, launched an operation with the main objective of dismantling the bases of Salif Sadio's MFDC faction," the Senegal army’s chief of staff said in a statement.

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has led a low-intensity separatist conflict in southern Senegal since 1982, a conflict that has claimed several thousand lives.

"This operation also aims to destroy all armed bands participating in criminal activities in the region," the statement also said.

The MFCD is split into several factions, with one headed by Salif Sadio.

In the latest clash on January 24, four Senegalese soldiers were killed and seven captured alive and taken across the border to The Gambia. The seven were released on February 14.

READ MORE:Gunmen kill 13 in southern Senegal

Recommended

A drawn-out conflict 

Casamance was a Portuguese possession for several hundred years until it was ceded to colonial France in 1888. It became part of Senegal after the country gained independence in 1960.

The region, which has a distinct culture and language, is separated geographically from the rest of Senegal by the Gambia River, around which lies the tiny state of The Gambia.

Casamance rebels, who are accused of trafficking timber and cannabis, have traditionally sought refuge in The Gambia or Guinea-Bissau, which also borders Senegal.

The conflict had been mostly dormant until Senegal's army launched a major new offensive last year, designed to drive out the rebels.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has made achieving "definitive peace" in Casamance a priority of his second term.

READ MORE:President Erdogan opens new Turkish embassy building in Senegal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin