A strong 6.7-magnitude quake has struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at 4:06 am on Monday (2109 GMT) at a depth of 21 kilometres, with its epicentre 167 kilometres west of the coastal city of Pariaman, the USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the earthquake was of 6.8 magnitude.

"The earthquake was felt for one minute at moderate intensity as people got panic and fled their homes," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) in an initial report.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.