WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chad 's military government, opposition groups start peace talks in Qatar
The Doha meeting would be a prelude to agreeing on a new constitution and then holding elections in the African nation that was thrown into turmoil last April.
Chad 's military government, opposition groups start peace talks in Qatar
A general amnesty ahead of the talks excluded the Front for Change and Concord in Chad - the Libya-based group that launched the offensive in which Idriss Deby Itno was killed. / AFP
March 13, 2022

Chad's military government and dozens of opposition groups have started peace talks in Qatar as a first step towards ending a rebellion and holding elections.

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat told the opening of the conference on Sunday that both sides would have to make "concessions" for the talks to succeed.

But the process risks being protracted and complicated.

The landlocked African nation was thrown into turmoil by the killing of longtime leader Idriss Deby Itno in battle with rebels in the country's north last April.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, took over the country after his death, fronting a 15-member military junta and vowing to hold free elections.

Some 44 armed rebel and opposition groups were invited to the Doha meeting - though some were missing at the opening, which had already been delayed from February 27.

Diplomats said these "precursor" talks could take weeks and that a planned "national dialogue" due to start on May 10 may have to be delayed.

READ MORE: Thousands flee to Chad after deadly farmer-herder clashes in Cameroon

Recommended

Elections under new constitution

Under the younger Deby's plan, the dialogue would be a prelude to agreeing on a new constitution and then holding elections.

Chad has a long history of volatility since gaining independence from France in 1960 and tens of thousands have died in various conflicts.

It has a large and shifting constellation of armed opposition groups.

As a condition for the Doha talks, Chadian rebels called for a general amnesty and the release of "prisoners of war" and the return of confiscated assets.

The military government says it has released hundreds of prisoners and amnestied several prominent leaders.

However, it has so far excluded the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) - the Libya-based group that launched the offensive in which Idriss Deby Itno was killed.

READ MORE: Chad junta leader names new interim parliament

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin