Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has launched two sanction screening tools to identify any crypto wallet associated with a country that is being sanctioned.

As countries around the world continue to leverage economic sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, decentralised Web 3.0 groups like decentralised exchanges (DEXs), decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), and decentralised application (DApp) developers are searching for ways to help them and their customers comply with sanction policies.

“These tools will enable users to easily validate they are not interacting with cryptocurrency wallets associated with sanctioned entities,” Chainalysis said in a press release today.

The first tool, which is immediately available, is an on-chain oracle. It is a smart contract aimed specifically at DeFi projects, which can validate whether a cryptocurrency wallet address has been included in a sanctions list.

In this case, all wallets included on sanctions lists provided by the US, EU and the UN will be automatically available to anyone running the oracle.

The second tool, which is scheduled for release next month, is an application programming interface (API). An API uses the same data as the on-chain oracle to validate whether a wallet is included on any sanctions designation.

However, this API is designed for use on a broader variety of applications, including centralised crypto exchanges and mobile user interfaces.

The two tools being fast-tracked will be offered free of charge to the crypto industry.

“Now is the time for the industry to demonstrate that blockchains’ inherent transparency make cryptocurrency a powerful deterrent to sanctions evasion,” said Michael Gronager, Co-Founder and CEO of Chainalysis.