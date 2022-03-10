Egypt is exploring new ways to lure tourists after conflict cut off Russia and Ukraine, two of its most lucrative markets, including possibly bringing Russians through third countries if sanctions allowed, its deputy tourism minister has said.

"Those were our two biggest markets with no doubt, and both are hit," Ghada Shalaby said.

"Of course, it is a major loss" of revenue.

Egypt has been working at increasing tourists from Western Europe, including Britain, Germany, Spain, France and Italy, as well as Hungary and Gulf Arab countries, especially ahead of Ramadan and Easter next month, she told Reuters news agency.

One concern is the increase in fuel prices since Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, making flights and tourism packages more expensive, Shalaby said.

Tourism earned Egypt $2.8 billion in the three months to end-September, the most recent figure available, according to central bank data. Egypt does not release figures for the number of tourists or the amount of revenue earned from individual countries.

One option to attract Russians might be to allow them to come via Türkiye, Shalaby said.