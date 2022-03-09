McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric –– ubiquitous global brands and symbols of US corporate might –– all have announced the temporary suspension of their businesses in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine," McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees on Tuesday.

The Chicago-based burger giant said it will temporarily close 850 stores but continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia "who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand."

Last Friday, Starbucks had said that it was donating profits from its 130 Russian stores –– owned and operated by Kuwait-based franchisee Alshaya Group –– to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

But on Tuesday, the company changed course and said it would temporarily close those stores.

Alshaya Group will continue to pay Starbucks' 2,000 Russian employees, Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter to employees.

Coca-Cola Co. announced it was suspending its business in Russia, but it offered few details.

Coke’s partner, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co., owns 10 bottling plants in Russia, which is its largest market. Coke has a 21 percent stake in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.

Pepsi, based in Purchase, New York, said it will suspend sales of beverages in Russia. It will also suspend any capital investments and promotional activities.

General Electric also said in a Twitter post that it was partially suspending its operations in Russia.

GE said two exceptions would be essential medical equipment and support for existing power services in Russia.

McDonald's treading on thin ice