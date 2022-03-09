WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia to spend $10B on base for nuclear-powered submarines
New facility on east coast will provide "deployment opportunities in both the Indian and Pacific oceans" and "enhance Australia's strategic deterrent capability in the Pacific Ocean," PM Scott Morrison says.
Australia to spend $10B on base for nuclear-powered submarines
Last year, Australia revealed its intention to acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of the newly created AUKUS pact with the UK and US. / AP Archive
March 9, 2022

Australia will spend an estimated $10 billion to build a base for its new nuclear-powered submarines, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The new facility on the country's east coast will provide "deployment opportunities in both the Indian and Pacific oceans" and "enhance Australia's strategic deterrent capability in the Pacific Ocean," the premier said in a statement.

"Australia faces a difficult and dangerous security environment and we must continue to invest in growing the capability of our ADF (Australian Defense Force) to ensure we keep Australians safe," he said late on Monday in a statement.

Morrison stressed that the AUKUS partnership forged with the US and UK last year will give Australia "access to the best technology in the world to support our efforts to deter threats against our national interest in the Indo-Pacific."

AUKUS security pact

Recommended

Under the AUKUS pact, seen as an attempt to counter China's expanding economic and military influence in the region, the US and UK will help Australia build nuclear-powered submarines.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines was driven by "the changing strategic environment."

He said the new base "will ensure Australia has the infrastructure and facilities ready to support those submarines when they enter service."

"A new navy base on the east coast will also have significant advantages for training, personnel and for Australia's defence industry," he added.

Last year, Australia revealed its intention to acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of the newly created AUKUS pact. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction