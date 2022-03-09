Australia will spend an estimated $10 billion to build a base for its new nuclear-powered submarines, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The new facility on the country's east coast will provide "deployment opportunities in both the Indian and Pacific oceans" and "enhance Australia's strategic deterrent capability in the Pacific Ocean," the premier said in a statement.

"Australia faces a difficult and dangerous security environment and we must continue to invest in growing the capability of our ADF (Australian Defense Force) to ensure we keep Australians safe," he said late on Monday in a statement.

Morrison stressed that the AUKUS partnership forged with the US and UK last year will give Australia "access to the best technology in the world to support our efforts to deter threats against our national interest in the Indo-Pacific."

AUKUS security pact