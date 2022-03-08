Pakistan's opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

The move comes after the opposition, led by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), rallied thousands of supporters to demonstrate against Khan, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation.

"Resign in 24 hours and face us in an election," PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, told the rally just outside the capital Islamabad.

"Or be prepared for a no-confidence move," he added.

The opposition later submitted a formal request requiring Khan to seek a parliamentary vote of confidence.

The opposition needs a simple majority of 172 and says it requires just 11 more votes to force Khan out.

"We will have more than 172 votes," said Bilawal Bhutto's father, Asif Ali Zardari, a former president.

The speaker of the lower house must now convene parliament within two weeks, though it could take weeks before a vote takes place.

Khan vows to fight