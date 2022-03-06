WORLD
Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian teen in occupied East Jerusalem
The teenager was shot for allegedly injuring 2 police officers with a knife, and left to bleed out "helplessly on the ground".
Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. / AA Archive
March 6, 2022

Israeli police have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinian state news agency Wafa on Sunday identified the teenager as 19-year-old Samer Qawasmi following the attack.

The agency, citing eyewitnesses, said the Palestinian youth was “left bleeding helplessly on the ground until he died of his critical wounds in a few minutes."

In a statement, Israeli police accused the teenager of injuring two police officers in an alleged knife attack.

Israeli forces sealed the entrances to the Old City following the incident and set up checkpoints at the roads leading to the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks.

Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day war. In 1980, it annexed the entire city, in a move never recognised by the international community.

More than 200,000 settlers now live in the occupied east Jerusalem, alongside about 300,000 Palestinians. 

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
