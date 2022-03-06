More than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims have been found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea.

The group arrived on Jangka beach near Alue Buya Pasi, a fishing village in Bireuen district, on a rickety wooden boat early on Sunday according to officials.

The villagers who saw the 114 ethnic Rohingya helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community.

“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said Yunus, adding it wasn’t clear where the group was traveling from or where it was headed as none spoke English or Malay.

The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military, while local authorities including the coronavirus task force were helping to process them, Yunus said.

Escaping Myanmar