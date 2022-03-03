Armenia's parliament has elected high-tech industry minister Vahagn Khachaturyan as the country's new president, a figurehead role under the constitution, after his predecessor's surprise resignation in January.

Seventy-one MPs from the ruling Civil Contract party approved Khachaturyan's bid on Thursday for a seven-year term, in a vote boycotted by opposition parties as he was the sole candidate.

"Our region must become a platform for cooperation," Khachaturyan, 62, told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

"We must forge friendly relations with neighbours, live in peace and develop our country within the framework of this logic."

An economist by training, Khachaturyan served as the mayor of Armenia's capital Yerevan from 1996 to1998 before joining the board of directors in Armeconombank.

Last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed him minister of the high-technology industry. He has no party affiliation.

