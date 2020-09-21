TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US Embassy in Turkey: 'Seville map' has no legal basis
US embassy emphasises that Washington does not take positions on other states' maritime borders, besides saying that the Seville map has no legal significance in the eyes of Washington.
US Embassy in Turkey: 'Seville map' has no legal basis
In the same statement, the US embassy added that it supports good faith dialogue and encourages talks between Turkey and Greece. / AA
September 21, 2020

The US embassy in Turkey says Washington does not consider the so-called Seville map to have any legal significance in regards to Greece's claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement tweeted on Monday, the embassy emphasised the US as a matter of its global policy, does not take positions on other states' maritime borders, besides saying that the Seville map has no legal significance in Washington's eyes.

"With respect to the 'legal status' of the Seville map, the US does not consider the Seville Map to have any legal significance," the statement read.

READ MORE: Turkey-Greece tensions: eastern Mediterranean claims in maps

The embassy added that it supports good faith dialogue and encourages talks between Turkey and Greece.

According to previous media reports, Greek authorities deployed military elements to the island of Meis, also known as Kastellorizo. 

Recommended

Turkey slammed the move, recalling that the island has had a demilitarised status since the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

READ MORE:Greek troops seen mobilising on island of Kastellorizo

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Greece has also recently carried out military drills, including with France, meant to intimidate Turkey into stopping energy exploration, and has illegally armed Aegean islands in violation of longstanding peace treaties.

Athens' recent maritime delimitation agreement based on Seville map with Egypt also violates Turkey's continental shelf and maritime rights, sparking further tensions between the two neighbours.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel