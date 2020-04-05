TÜRKİYE
Turkey begins providing free face masks to citizens
Workers make production of protective face masks against the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic at Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation's Mamak facility in Ankara, Turkey on April 2, 2020. / AA
April 5, 2020

Turkey on Sunday started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, can apply for five free masks weekly.

Citizens can apply for free masks through the country's postal services' e-commerce website, ePttAVM.com.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

The Turkish Health Ministry and Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry decided jointly to distribute free masks, according to the statement on the website of the postal services.

Partial curfew

Currently, there is a partial curfew in the country for both age groups to stem the outbreak.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 574 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the number of infected people reached 27,069, according to official figures late Saturday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, has spread to nearly 200 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll of more than 68,000, and over 256,000 recoveries.

SOURCE:AA
