Turkey on Sunday started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, can apply for five free masks weekly.

Citizens can apply for free masks through the country's postal services' e-commerce website, ePttAVM.com.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

The Turkish Health Ministry and Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry decided jointly to distribute free masks, according to the statement on the website of the postal services.