Almost every country is struggling to evacuate every single citizen stuck in different parts of the world, where novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc on public health and economy, but Turkey is trying its best to rescue its citizens.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that at least 25,000 Turkish citizens were evacuated and brought back to Turkey from 70 countries since late January.

"Upon the instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will bring back our citizens who are stranded abroad and have requested to return home as soon as quarantine facilities are established for them," Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

Turkey’s operation of evacuating its stranded citizens abroad is coordinated by the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The country’s first evacuation operation started on January 29, when Ankara sent a plane to Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the pandemic.

Stranded from other countries