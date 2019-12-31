WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani media mogul rejects rape accusations by filmmaker
Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon has denied accusations he raped Jamshed Mahmood Raza, an acclaimed filmmaker known as Jami.
Pakistani media mogul rejects rape accusations by filmmaker
Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza (Jami) took to social media over the weekend to allege that Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon raped him 13 years ago.
December 31, 2019

The chief executive of one of Pakistan's most influential newspapers has denied accusations he raped an acclaimed filmmaker in a case that has spotlighted sexual abuse targeting men and added momentum to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement.

Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza took to social media over the weekend to allege that Dawn newspaper's Hameed Haroon raped him 13 years ago.

In October, Raza first described the assault publicly on Twitter but referred to the alleged perpetrator as a "powerful person in our media world".

Haroon, who hails from one of Pakistan's wealthiest and most influential families, issued a fierce denial in Dawn, the country's most popular English daily, late Monday, calling the accusations "simply untrue and intentionally fabricated".

"I categorically deny the allegation of rape levelled against me," said Haroon in a statement.

Raza later slammed Haroon's comments, saying the statement was "nothing but a slap to all us survivors".

Stirring controversy

The allegations have again stirred controversy in the deeply conservative country, where most discussions about sex and abuse are considered taboo.

Recommended

Some voices have called for accountability, while others dismissed notions of male-on-male sexual assault.

"I have a question: how can a grown man be raped by another individual? Couldn't they have fought him off," tweeted writer Salman Rashid.

Others disagreed.

"Rape is not only about physical power; it is about power in general. If a powerful person coerces you to have sex with them, that is rape," wrote Nida Kirmani on Twitter.

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns have gone global since allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made in 2017, sparking an avalanche of accusations against other powerful men.

However, the movement has been slow to catch on in Pakistan, where women have fought for their rights for years in a patriarchal society where so-called "honour" killings and attacks on women remain commonplace.

Cases and allegations involving men assaulting other men have been even more rarely discussed in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia