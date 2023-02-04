WORLD
2 MIN READ
US using balloon incident ‘as pretext to smear China’: Beijing
China's foreign ministry says that maintaining communication channels at all levels is important and has blamed winds for pushing what it called a civilian airship into US airspace.
US using balloon incident ‘as pretext to smear China’: Beijing
The discovery of the Chinese balloon over US airspace prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to cancel a rare planned trip to Beijing. / AP
February 4, 2023

Beijing has said that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over the northwest United States. 

On Saturday, China's foreign ministry released a statement addressing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Friday announcement to cancel a rare planned trip to Beijing.

Moments before the decision to scrap the visit – aimed at easing tensions between the two countries – China issued a rare statement of regret and blamed winds for pushing what it called a civilian airship into US airspace.

"China... never violated the territory and airspace of any sovereign country," it said.

"Some politicians and media in the United States used the (balloon) incident as a pretext to attack and smear China."

The ministry said maintaining communication channels at all levels was important, "especially in dealing with some unexpected situations in a calm and reliable manner".

Recommended

The statement further added with regards to Blinken's trip, which was to have begun Sunday and had been widely publicised in the United States: "As a matter of fact, neither China nor the United States has announced any visit.

"It is the United States' own decision to release the relevant information and we respect that."

READ MORE: Pentagon: China balloon changes course, floating over central United States

READ MORE:Blinken scraps Beijing trip as 'spy balloon' soars across US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East