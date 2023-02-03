Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties.

After holding one-on-one talks and attending inter-delegation meetings on Friday, Akar and Subianto signed a military cooperation implementation plan.

Despite the long geographical distance between Türkiye and Indonesia, Akar said, history and bilateral ties bring the two countries closer.

“It is important that we increase the cooperation potential between our countries in military training, exercises and the defence industry.

“We believe that the military cooperation implementation plan we signed today will make significant contributions to peace, security and stability of both our regions and the world,” he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye and Indonesia to cooperate on intelligence sharing