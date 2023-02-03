Friday, February 3, 2023

The European Union has offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit held in Kiev, but set "no rigid timelines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to membership.

But he used the summit to step up calls for his allies to deliver long-range weapons to help repel Russian forces besieging the city of Bakhmut and occupying much of the Donbass region in the east of the country.

"If weapons (supplies) are quickened, specifically long-range weapons, we not only will not leave Bakhmut, but we will also begin to deoccupy Donbass, which has been occupied since 2014," he told a joint news conference after the summit.

Here are the other developments:

1600 GMT - Ukraine says new tanks will serve as 'iron fist' in counteroffensive

Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday that new tanks supplied by NATO countries would serve as an "iron fist" in a counteroffensive by Kiev to break through Russian defensive lines.

The official, Oleksii Reznikov, told a news briefing with his Polish counterpart that Western supplies of 155-mm artillery were vital for Ukraine to weather Russia's attacks in the south and in the east.

"The new tank coalition with the main tanks of NATO countries - we need this for the counteroffensive, we will use it like an iron fist to break through their defensive lines," he said.

1500 GMT- Western sanctions push Russia's energy revenues to lowest since 2020

Russia's monthly budget revenues from oil and gas fell in January to their lowest level since August 2020 under the impact of Western sanctions on its most lucrative export, Finance Ministry data showed.

Monthly tax and customs revenue from energy sales declined 46 percent in a year - reflecting the fact that, while the price of the global benchmark Brent blend was little changed, the average monthly price of Russia's Urals blend was down 42 percent, according to the ministry.

Moscow relies on income from oil and gas - last year around 11.6 trillion roubles ($165 billion) - to fund its budget spending, and has been forced to start selling international reserves to cover a deficit stretched by the cost of its invasion of Ukraine.

1350 GMT - More German tanks for Ukraine as EU heads gather for Kiev summit

Germany will be delivering Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit has said.

"An export licence has been issued,” Hebestreit confirmed.

The development comes as EU has pledged to support Ukraine "every step of the way" in its quest for bloc membership as top officials gathered in Kiev for a highly symbolic summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is hosting the meeting, is pressing the bloc for speedy membership as it battles to defeat a nearly year-long Russian offensive.

The EU granted candidate status to Ukraine last June, but the path to full membership is likely to be fraught and could take years.

EU chief Charles Michel announced his arrival in the Ukrainian capital as air raid sirens sounded, vowing that there will be "no let up in our resolve."

1340 GMT - Russia's Promsvyazbank buys more branches in annexed Ukraine

Russia's state-owned Promsvyazbank has said it had bought two credit institutions in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, doubling its chain of branches in Ukrainian territory Russia moved to annex last year.

Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia's 13 "systemically important credit institutions", offers a wide range of services but has focused on state employees and the defence sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017.

It had already been targeted with Western sanctions last year over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

1200 GMT - Russia to 'nationalise' Ukraine assets in annexed Crimea