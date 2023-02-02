Shell has delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's military campaign in Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.

The British company's record earnings announced on Thursday is more than double from a year earlier, mirroring those reported by US rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector.

"We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns," Chief Executive Wael Sawan said in a statement on the first set of earnings since he took the helm on January 1.

Shell also posted a record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit.