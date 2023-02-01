Hundreds have gathered in a Memphis city church to bid farewell to Tyre Nichols, an African American man who died after being brutally beaten by US police, with civil rights leaders Al Sharpton leading the high-profile service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking over a flower-bedecked casket at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, preachers on Wednesday recalled a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice for Nichols and an end to police violence against Black people.

The relatives of other Black people killed by police in cities across the United States came to offer comfort to Nichols' family, including a woman from Texas whose son was killed by a Houston police officer, who sang before a black-clad gospel choir.

Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Memphis and embraced Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, in the pews before addressing the congregation.

"This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe," Harris said.

"Tyre Nichols should have been safe."

Nichols died on January 10 in a hospital from wounds he sustained three days earlier when beaten by Memphis police who pulled him over while he was driving home, an incident that Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, has branded a "police lynching."

The Memphis Police Department fired five of the officers, who also are Black. Prosecutors charged them last week with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.

'Thugs' and traitors

The civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton, who has often spoken at the funerals of victims of police brutality, decried the five officers as "thugs" and traitors to their race as he eulogised Nichols in the city where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

"You didn't get on the police department by yourself," Sharpton said as the congregation clapped and shouted.