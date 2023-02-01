Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there are no legal hurdles in way of his presidential candidacy for the upcoming elections, dismissing the opposition bloc's claim that he cannot run.

"There are no legal obstacles in way of my candidacy for the 2023 elections. It is in accordance with the law and the constitution and the opposition bloc's statements claiming I can't run for elections attempt to muddy the waters," he said in an exclusive interview with TRT on Wednesday.

He said his administration is preparing Türkiye to become a global power with its massive infrastructure investments.

"The Turkish Century is the name of the period when Türkiye will be one of the most prominent countries in the world with the power and experience it has gained in the last period," he said.

Erdogan underlined that the presidential system has made Türkiye a more stable country and said that Türkiye should not go back to the unstable days of coalition years.

But "our doors are open to anyone wishing to serve our nation," he added.

"Our nation has seen what we've done in past two decades. We aim to be a global power and it is what our people want," he said.

On desecration of Quran, NATO, Ukraine conflict

In an hour-long interview, Erdogan also said that Türkiye expects "sincere steps from Sweden in the fight against Islamophobia," urging Sweden, Finland to fully comply with commitments in tripartite memorandum signed last year.

Tensions have mounted after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan last week burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden and then in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, also tore out pages from a copy of the Quran in The Hague and then burned its torn-out pages in a pan, as posted in an Internet video.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed that said that Sweden should not expect Türkiye's support for its NATO membership after the incident.

"Despite warnings, Sweden turned blind eye to burning of Quran and police protected perpetrators. Hate crimes against Muslims is not acceptable," Erdogan said, adding "Apology from Sweden won't fix issues."

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.