Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has fired eight ministers in his first cabinet reshuffle of 2023, according to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Chakwera reduced ministerial posts from 30 to 25 late Tuesday, including deputy ministers and removed ministerial portfolios for himself and deputy Saulos Chilima.

Among those sacked were Information Minister Gospel Kazako, Local Government Minister Blessings Chinsinga, Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Patricia Kaliati and ruling Malawi Congress Party's Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, who was Environment Minister.

The Malawi leader dissolved his entire cabinet last year citing corruption allegations against ministers.

Chakwera has replaced the eight ministers with new faces.

"The appointments are with effect from 31st January 2023," said Colleen Zamba, secretary to the president and Cabinet.

In a surprising move, Chakwera appointed a deputy minister to Local Government, Unity and Culture from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party, which is led by his predecessor Peter Mutharika.

