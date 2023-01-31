TÜRKİYE
Türkiye increases its tourism income by 53.4% in 2022
Over 50 million tourists have visited Türkiye last year, bringing in $46.2 billion, official data shows.
The average nightly spend of visitors departing from Türkiye this quarter was $86, statistics show. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
January 31, 2023

Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority has announced.

The figure surged 53.4 percent from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said on Tuesday.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1 percent – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports and cultural activities last year.

Türkiye attracted some 44.6 million foreign tourists in 2022, a rise of 80.3% from a year earlier, according to official figures released on Tuesday. If Turkish citizens living abroad are added to the count, then 2022 figure goes up to 51.4 million, slightly down from 51.9 million in 2019.

In 2022, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad soared 165.4 percent to 7.3 million compared to 2021, with their average expenditure coming to $589 per capita, TurkStat reported.

Increase in tourism expenditure

Last year, tourism expenditures increased by 130.9 percent compared to the previous year and reached $4.2 billion.

About $3.7 billion of this spending was personal and over $523 million were package tour expenditures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
