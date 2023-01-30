A Russian company has said it will offer $72,000 in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture western-made tanks in Ukraine.

Ural Mountains-based firm Fores, which makes proppants for the energy industry, said on Monday it is offering cash payments to Russian servicemen who "capture or destroy" German-made Leopard 2 or US-made Abrams tanks.

The United States, Germany and several other European countries are lining up to send Kiev dozens of advanced combat tanks over the next few months to help boost Ukraine's military capacity as the war approaches the 12-month mark.

The move by Western countries has been criticised by the Kremlin as a dangerous escalation, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tanks would "burn" on the frontlines.

Echoing language used by Russian officials and state television, Fores said NATO was pumping Ukraine with an "unlimited" amount of arms and escalating the conflict.

It also said it would pay a $215,000 bounty on Western-made fighter jets, should they ever be delivered to Ukraine.

