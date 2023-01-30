WORLD
Air strikes target Iran-backed militia group in eastern Syria
Unmanned combat aerial vehicles carried out an attack on a convoy of trucks carrying arms from Iraq to Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.
No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed and regime forces in Syria, where the US military is also active. / Reuters Archive
January 30, 2023

A convoy of Iran-backed groups has been targeted by air strikes in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

The convoy of trucks, carrying arms from Iraq, came under attack in Abu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor province on Sunday night, according to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency correspondent from field sources.

The strikes were carried out by unmanned combat aerial vehicles. 

No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed forces and Bashar al Assad's regime forces in Syria, where the US military is also active.

There were at least four trucks loaded with sealed boxes in the convoy. 

No details were shared regarding casualties.

Recommended

Strategic location

The Israeli army announced in November last year that it targeted an Iranian arms convoy on the Syria-Iraq border.

Deir ez-Zor is a strategic location on the border that has land routes from Iran to Lebanon as well as trade routes and oil pipelines.

It was captured by forces of Syria’s Bashar al Assad regime following the withdrawal of the Daesh in 2017.

Since then, Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group, have been intensively stationed in Deir ez-Zor.

