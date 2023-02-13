Two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes rocked southeastern Türkiye on February 6, followed by over 2,700 aftershocks.

As of Monday February 13, the death toll surpassed 31,643 in Türkiye, with more than 79,000 individuals being injured and 86,754 people have been evacuated from quake-hit areas.

Türkiye has taken action with all its institutions and resources since Monday's deadly earthquakes in its southern provinces, said Türkiye’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

"We have mobilized all our resources. The state is working with municipalities, especially AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency), with all its means," Erdogan said as he inspected relief efforts in Kahramanmaras province, where two powerful quakes that shook the region were centered, affecting more than 13 million people.

Here is a quick round up of the key resources mobilised for quake-hit areas.

Rescue teams on the ground

A total of 159,146 search and rescue workers from AFAD, national security units, local support teams, NGOs and volunteers have been deployed to earthquake areas.

After the quakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

A total of 7,716 teams from foreign countries who had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer assistance and have been deployed to earthquake areas.

Vehicles and Heavy Equipments

A total of 12,026 vehicles, including construction equipment including excavators, tractors, cranes, dozers, trucks, water tenders, trailers, graders and vacuum trucks have also been deployed to the affected zones.

Aerial vehicles and ships

An air bridge for the deployment of personnel and equipment with 166 aircrafts have been build by Air and Land Forces, the Gendarmerie and the Coast Guard .

A total of 26 ships, 24 ships by the Naval Forces, and 2 ship by the Coast Guard Command were employed to deliver personnel and aids to the affected area.

Shelters and container city

A total of 1,507,494 blankets and 170,902 medical tents were sent to the 10 quake-hit provinces from AFAD, The Turkish Red Crescent and the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. 102,274 AFAD Family Tent was installed in the region.