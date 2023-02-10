Friday, February 10, 2023

This year’s Munich Security Conference will dwell on the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war, however, Russian government officials will not be invited, the chairman of the event has said.

“We don't want to set the stage for (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov’s propaganda,” Christoph Heusgen told members of the foreign press association in Berlin.

Here are some other developments:

1230 GMT - Ukrainian air force shot down 61 out of 71 Russian missiles

The Ukrainian air force has said its defence systems shot down 61 out of 71 Russian missiles launched in a fresh wave of attacks.

"As of 11:30 am, the enemy had launched 71 X-101, X-555 and Kalibr missiles. The air defence forces, Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 61 enemy cruise missiles," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russia had fired more than 50 missiles at Ukraine and most of them were shot down.

1259 GMT - Russia likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles near Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK

Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles in a single, failed attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence have said, as one pro-Russian blogger warned of a "crisis" in troop command.

Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the war as Russia continues a relentless assault on the eastern front.

1256 GMT - Romania denies Russian missiles crossed country in 'massive' attack on Ukraine

NATO member Romania has denied Russian missiles crossed its airspace on their way to Ukraine after Kiev said Moscow unleashed a "massive" attack from the air.

The fresh strikes come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lobbied for long-range weapons visiting EU leaders in Brussels, in only his second trip abroad since Moscow started its attacks just under a year ago.

With the conflict approaching its first year mark, the Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual state of the nation speech on February 21.

0840 GMT – Explosions in Kiev as Ukraine's power grid hit by Russian missiles

Several explosions could be heard in Kiev as officials reported high-voltage facilities across Ukraine being hit by Russian missile attacks on Friday morning.

Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo said that several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine had been hit, causing disruption to power supply.

Reuters journalists heard at least three explosions in Ukraine's capital city, Kiev.

The mayor of eastern Ukraine's largest city, Kharkiv, confirmed an infrastructure facility there had been hit and warned of possible power outages as a result.

Ukrenergo said Russia attacked Ukraine's grid overnight with drones and missiles, targeting power stations and transmission facilities.

0736 GMT - Russian forces strike critical infrastructure

Russian forces have struck critical infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.