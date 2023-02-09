Turkish rescuers have pulled out alive a 16-year-old girl, more than 80 hours after the disaster struck, leaving her overjoyed father in tears and the grieving nation cheering an agonisingly rare piece of good news after Monday's earthquakes.

The death toll across Türkiye and Syria on Thursday climbed above 21,000, but the father of Melda Adtas felt nothing but relief.

"My dear, my dear!" he called out as rescuers pulled the teen out of the rubble and the watching crowd broke into applause.

It took rescue workers five painstaking hours to save her life after neighbours raised the alarm.

They had heard sounds from the splintered walls.

For Melda and others in Antakya, a city in one of the most affected provinces, Hatay, the biting cold worsened an already desolate situation.

Hopes rose after rescuers found three people alive in the same building, only a floor above Melda. So they and her panicked father went looking, determined to find the missing girl.

READ MORE:Turks in US mobilise in large numbers to collect aid for quake victims

'God bless you!'

When rescuers discovered Melda, she was stuck under a wall that had collapsed.