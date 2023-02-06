Israeli forces killed five Palestinians during a raid on a refugee camp near the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank in a response to a botched attack on Israelis, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Israeli forces claimed they were operating in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp on Monday to apprehend the suspects behind a failed shooting attack last month at a restaurant in the illegal Israeli settlement of Vered Yerih in the occupied West Bank where around 30 people were present.

The attackers were allegedly thwarted by a weapon malfunction. They fled the scene, the military said, adding that they were members of the Hamas movement, which rules besieged Gaza.

The military claimed the attackers were barricaded in a house in the camp and were planning further operations following the attempted restaurant attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry did not immediately confirm the deaths, saying only that three were injured, one of them critically.

Over the past week, Israeli forces have conducted a number of military raids into the occupied territory to try to find and arrest the suspects.

